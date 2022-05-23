Own A Beautiful Piece Of 90s History- The California Home Featured In Full House

If you grew up loving Full House on TV, you could own a piece of TV history. The California home in San Francisco called the Painted Lady is for sale.

The 700 block of Steiner, also known as San Francisco’s Postcard Row, appeared in the famous intro of the show "Full House" in the 90s, and even had the homes featured in scenes where the camera focused on them.

The Pink Painted Lady, which appeared in the intro, could be yours for for $3,550,000:

This 1890s Victorian, known as the Pink Painted Lady, is one of the Seven Sisters on the 700 block of Steiner. The home presents views of the green rolling hills of Alamo Square from oversized window bays at all three levels. From the kitchen at the back is a full view of the dome of City Hall, and on the second and third floors, there are striking views of the downtown skyline."

The hefty price tag also sale includes plans and approved permits by David Armour Architecture to restore the two-unit building to its former glory. 714 Steiner Street is part of a row of seven Queen Anne and Victorian-style homes known as the “Seven Sisters” or, more popularly, the “Painted Ladies” or “Postcard Row.” The house at 714 Steiner Street was built in 1894.

According to News Nation Now, the current owner Leah Culver a is selling the home due to the fact she just doesn't have the time it needs to fix it up:

“It is with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to sell the Pink Painted Lady. This was an extremely difficult decision that I have been considering for several months. I’ve come to realize that I do not have enough time or resources to dedicate to truly restoring this home with the care and attention to detail that it deserves."

You can read more on the home for sale here. Right now, take a virtual tour:

