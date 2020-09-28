A business owner from Rome is under arrest for allegations he took money from a customer and never did the job.

Police say in June 2020 48-year-old Roberto Taylor, who owns Taylor Construction in Camden, entered into a contract with a homeowner in the Town of Lee to replace a roof.

Police say Taylor received a down payment of $6,000 for the work and for nearly three and a half months no work was completed, no materials arrived and no effort was made to refund the money.

State Police took Taylor into custody at his residence Friday and charged him with one count of Grand Larceny.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He will appear in the Town of Lee Court on September 30th.