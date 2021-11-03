Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

By STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday's game at Kansas City. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive.

The reigning NFL MVP is the latest Packers player to deal with the coronavirus. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week's victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.

Green Bay's backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career.

