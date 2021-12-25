Rodgers Sets Team Record as Packers Hold Off Browns 24-22

By STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre to become Green Bay's all-time leader in touchdown passes and the Packers intercepted Baker Mayfield four times in a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after beating the Cleveland Browns 24-22 at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rodgers went 24 of 34 for 202 yards with three touchdown throws to increase his career total to 445.

Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, but only 442 of them came with Green Bay.

It was Green Bay's defense that sealed this victory by sacking Mayfield five times and forcing him into his first career four-interception performance.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after beating the Cleveland Browns 24-22 at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

All three of the Packers' touchdowns came after Mayfield interceptions.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after beating the Cleveland Browns 24-22 at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Top 5 Local Sports Stories Of 2021 There were many local sports stories that highlighted 2021, including a couple of firsts. Here are a look at the Top Five, along with a bonus story.

33 Photos That Show Why You Wish You Were at this Monitor Lizard Christmas Party in Bangkok Monitor lizard caretakers and enthusiasts gather on Christmas Day at a restaurant in Bangkok to share their love of the often controversial monitor lizard. Although many agree that they are usually shy by nature and will stay away from human beings – unless they are raised by them – they can be aggressive when provoked or hungry – especially in the wild.

It is a day of fun, food and drink (for lizards and their human caregivers), and prizes.

There are approximately 80 species of monitor lizards known to exist on Earth at this time, and most are considered venomous. According to Singapore’s National Parks agency that venom usually has a “relatively mild effect on (human beings).”

21 Photos That Make it Painfully Obvious Why You Do Not Want to Be a Boxer Mankind has been fighting in some form or another for as long as mankind has existed. And, it probably became a game not long after it became a prerequisite for survival. Some time around 1650BC, according to a fresco which has survived since the Bronze Age, man began using gloves. Centuries later boxing became the big stakes, big money sport that it is today. And, oh yes, there is still a lot of blood. If you are thinking about taking up boxing, take a good hard look at your nose, and then these pictures.