UNDATED (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has provided more clarity on his toe injury, describing it as a fracture that shouldn't cause him to miss any games. Rodgers has been playing with the toe injury each of the past two games since missing a 13-7 loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test. The reigning MVP said the injury occurred while working out at home during his quarantine.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings sent psychologists to the home of defensive end Everson Griffen yesterday to work with police on guiding him through another alarming mental health situation. The team was relieved when Griffen emerged from his home without incident hours after he called 911 in a frenzy believing people were trying to kill him. Griffen also posted a video depicting him with a gun that he said was purchased legally.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The NFL and Rams owner Stan Kroenke (KRAHN'-kee) will pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed in 2017 by St. Louis interests over the team's relocation to Los Angeles. The lawsuit claimed the team's 2016 move cost the St. Louis region millions of dollars in revenue. The case had been scheduled to go to trial Jan. 10.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract to stay, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could leave for LSU or the NFL. The landmark deal funded by donors was finalized Wednesday night. Only Alabama's Nick Saban at $9.7 million is paid more on an annual basis, according to the USA Today coaches' salaries database.

DENVER (AP) — The short-handed Denver Nuggets say guard PJ Dozier's season is over after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a 119-100 loss at Portland on Tuesday. Dozier got hurt when he landed awkwardly after cutting across the lane for a layup late in the first quarter while being guarded by Cody Zeller. The 9-9 Nuggets have dropped five straight and are also without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH'-lah YOH'-kihch), along with star guard Jamal Murray, rookie Bones Hyland and rising star Michael Porter Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Free agent pitcher Wade Davis is retiring at age 36 after 13 major league seasons. The three-time All-Star played for the Kansas City Royals this year and helped them win the 2015 World Series title. Davis was 63-55 with a 3.94 ERA and 141 saves in 161 chances for the Rays, Royals, Cubs and Rockies.

Utica Comets vs Rochester Americans 11242021 Utica Comets vs Rochester Americans at the Adirondack Bank Center 11242021

Cedric Mullins Wins Silver Slugger Award