Palmieiri Renews Emergency Order, Close Sports Fields And Parks
To limit the spread of coronavirus and to promote public health, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says City basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer fields, baseball fields and playground equipment cannot be used by the public until further notice.
Palmieri has also renewed the State of Emergency in the City.
Utica City Hall remains closed and City board meetings are closed to the public.
The public can listen to board meetings via WebEx.