Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri presented a check for over $21,000 to Mohawk Valley Health System on Monday.

The money was raised at the Mayor’s Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon that was held October 25th at Daniele’s at Valley View.

The proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Breast Care Center at MVHS.

The $21,000 is the largest amount raised by the luncheon to date.