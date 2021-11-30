Ill. Man Allegedly Points Loaded Rifle at Truck Driver on Thruway
An Illinois man is under arrest after allegedly pointing a loaded rifle at a truck driver while sitting in a pickup truck while both were travelling on I-90 yesterday near the town of Dunkirk.
New York State Police say they were contacted by a truck driver just before 3:00pm on Monday, November 29, 2021 who said that the “male passenger of a silver Ford F-150 pointed what appeared to be a rifle at him, out the window of the truck, while traveling on the Thruway.”
State Police found the vehicle near mile marker 468. Troopers say that they saw a Stag Arms AR-15 loaded with a 30-round magazine in the truck, along with a bag that contained 125 live rounds of ammunition.
The driver of the F-150 was not charged but the passenger, identified as 23-year-old Tyler S. Ringwood of Charleston, Illinois, was arrested. He faces the following charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (loaded firearm)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (large capacity ammunition feeding device)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (assault weapon)
- Menacing (with a weapon) in the 2nd Degree
Ringwood is being held at the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of bail or bond while he awaits a court appearance to answer the charges.
[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police. WIBX has contacted authorities for an update but none are available at this time.]