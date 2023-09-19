An awful end to a Upstate New York wedding reception as a drunk guest who had been asked to leave returned with a loaded assault weapon.

That is according to State Police say they were called to a residence on Stump Road in Skaneateles where several of the wedding guests had restrained the armed man, identified as Christopher Kallfelz.

It is alleged that while at the wedding earlier in the day, Kallfelz, 46, became highly intoxicated and was involved in multiple physical and verbal altercations. It's further alleged he forcibly touched four female guests at the wedding.

After being asked to leave, Kallfelz - of Camillus - left but then returned to the Stump Road location, police said, with an Anderson AM-15 assault rifle, walked into the driveway and loaded a 30-round magazine, and cycled the bolt action.

"Members of the wedding felt threatened and became fearful that Mr. Kallfelz was preparing to shoot and kill the attendees of the wedding," according to a release about the incident from NYSP.

Kallfelz was then disarmed and detained by several wedding attendees until Troopers arrived, police said. He faces felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon and making a terroristic threat, along with misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and aggravated DWI.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

