Passenger Arrested When Glove Compartment Packs a Punch

An investigation into an accident has led to the arrest of a passenger in a vehicle in Clinton County, New York.

State Police personnel were called to a location along State Route 374 near Chazy Lake Road in Dannemora at approximately 11:47am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident with possible injuries.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, "A preliminary investigation revealed the operator lost control of the vehicle exiting the roadway. While looking for the NY registration to the vehicle in the center console, brass knuckles were observed. The passenger of the vehicle Eric D. Mason claimed ownership of the brass knuckles."

The NYSP says that the passenger was identified as 39-year-old Eric D. Mason of Buffalo, New York. He was arrested at approximately 4:10pm that day and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Mason was processed at the NYSP barracks in Plattsburgh.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Dannemora Court on October 10, 2022.

No report of physical injuries for Mason, or the 38-year-old female driver of the vehicle, was noted as of this posting.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are not public at this time but it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.

Witnesses, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation, should call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

