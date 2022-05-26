A Wyoming County man and Orleans County woman are under arrest after a traffic stop.

New York State Police say that troopers from the Warsaw barracks were called to help an investigator with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office on North Main Street in the town of Holland.

According to a written release from the NYSP, during their investigation police determined "that the suspects were in possession of a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol which was reported stolen earlier that day." Police say that the two suspects had suspended/revoked driver's licenses. Both were out on bail on a burglary charge earlier this month.

COOK Arrest Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) COOK Arrest Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022) loading...

The suspects are identified as 34-year-old Travis M. Cook of Arcade, New York and 33-year-old Kimberly N. White of Albion, New York.

The NYSP says that Cook is a three-time convicted felon and was on parole at the time of the traffic stop. White has one prior conviction on a felony charge.

Cook and White are charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree - Loaded Firearm (Class C felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree - Previous Conviction – Firearm (Class D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree - Previous Conviction – Brass Knuckles (Class D felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen property in the Third Degree - Firearm (Class E felony)

Both were taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported during the arrest.

Both Cook and White were sent to jail without bail pending a future court appearance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.