A Utica man is under arrested following an insane vehicle chase that involved damage to Utica Police vehicles and officers being put in harms way.

Utica Police officials announced Friday the arrest of 30-Year-Old Aaron Dockery on a long list of charges following an incident that occurred just after 11 p.m. back on March 28th, 2024. Police say at that date and time officers were called to the 600 block of Lenox Avenue after a man pointed a handgun out the window of a vehicle and threatened to shoot the victim. Upon arrival police say they were given descriptive information on the suspect, their vehicle and the direction in which they fled.

Officers Ran Down With Vehicle

What happened next I am certain officers did not expect. Police officials say when members of the Crime Prevention and Patrol Division located the suspect's vehicle in a driveway. They approached and gave several commands to the drive, which were ignored. Eventually, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and pulled out quickly towards officers forcing them to take cover.

The operator of the vehicle also accelerated in reverse further to the point where he struck a patrol car, causing it to spin around sideways and hit a nearby officer knocking him to the ground. Police say the suspect continued in reverse and struck another patrol cruiser causing extensive damage. Both vehicles are currently out of operation as a result.

Suspect Takes Out Two Police Cruisers

The drive of the vehicle, after causing damage to the police cruisers drove forward at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting officers again. A brief pursuit began, but due to the nature of the driver's behavior and dangerous circumstances police suspended it. The long term pursuit of this suspect was only just beginning.

Shortly after this incident took place, a canvas of the area turned up the suspect's abandoned vehicle on First Street near Elizabeth. According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up a large quantity of cocaine and .38 caliber handgun ammunition inside. Later discovered surveillance footage showed what appeared to be the suspect throwing a handgun on the roof of a nearby building. That weapon was ultimately located and secured.

A Statewide Search Begins for Suspect

As the investigation pressed on, police enlisted the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force to help identify and locate the suspect. Authorities were able to eventually identify and locate the suspect. 30-Year-Old Aaron Dockery was eventually stopped by police in Freeport, NY on several alleged New York State Vehicle and Traffic Violations. He was shortly thereafter hospitalized due to medical complications, but was ultimately turned over to Utica Police to face charges. Dockery was already on parole for other crimes and NYS Department of Corrections became involved. Dockery is facing the following charges.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police Photo Courtesy of Utica Police loading...

Menacing in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (2 Counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (2 Counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (2 Counts)

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (2 Counts)

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (4 Counts)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (2 Counts)

There were several agencies involved in the apprehension and investigation that led to the arrest of this individual and Utica Police are extremely grateful.

