Earlier this week the Dutchess County SPCA (DCSPCA) reached out on social media for some help and I want to be sure you heard about what they need and why. What they need are donations. They actually aren't really asking for themselves they are actually asking all of us to help the Roosevelt Fire Department who help some animals during a fire on June 16th, 2022.

According to a Facebook post issued by Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue dated June 16th, 2022 the Roosevelt Fire District - Engine Company 3 responded to a fire the night of June 15th, 2022. The fire was a structure fire in the Greenfields Development of Cream Street on Windmill Road. Many agencies responded.

Pet Oxygen Masks for Fire Departments in the Hudson Valley

There was one person home at the time of the fire but there we also multiple cats. The person and 2 firefighters had to be treated at area hospitals. Unfortunately, some of the cats did not survive. Those that did were treated on the scene with oxygen and then later taken to an animal hospital for further care.

Luckily the fire department had animal size oxygen masks like the one pictured above. So here is where you can help. According to the Facebook post from the DCSPCA, they learn the night of the fire that the responding department could use more of these devices. The DCSPCA stated in the post that the animals survived because the oxygen masks were used. So the DCSPCA is currently taking donations in order to get more animals size devices to the Roosevelt Fire Department.

Find out more on how to donate by clicking here and consider checking with your local fire department to see if they need these animals saving tools as well. When a tragedy like fire hits a family it is hard enough, being able to save a pet can make a big difference.

If you want firefighters to know that you have a pet that would need to be saved consider making one of these signs designed by Lela Burris. It's a great DIY project.

