Pete Rose Tears Into New York Yankees

Major League Baseball is trying to enjoy the excitement of the postseason but their all-time hits leader will have none of it. Pete Rose is out on tour pitching another money making opportunity, much as he has since being banished from baseball for gambling. One of the tour stops included USA Today and guest of The Drive with Charlie and Dan on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale wrote about it.

According to Nightengale's article, the man with 4.256 base-hits has difficulty with the way that the game of baseball is played by some teams these days and New York Yankees were square in his sights. “That was the worst (bleeping) lineup they could have put on the field. Their 6,7,8,9 hitters were all out-men. They had to have (Aaron) Judge and (Giancarlo) Stanton do something. If they didn’t, all of the pressure was on Joey Gallo. You saw how that worked out.’’

Unfortunately, outfielder Joey Gallo seemed to have an uninvited target on his back. USA Today quoted Rose as saying “How does someone who didn’t play every day strike out 213 times? Ray Charles wouldn’t strike out that much. I just can’t imagine striking out 213 times without killing myself.’’

USA Today asked if the pitching is better today, the hits king quipped, “Come on, J.R. Richard, Nolan Ryan, Bob Gibson, they threw harder than all of them,’’ Rose says. “They just didn’t have the same technology on their radar guns. But I’m telling you I’d rather face a guy throwing 98-, 99- or 100-mph than a guy like Greg Maddux."

No one can question Pete Rose's talent for baseball. You certainly can question his moral compass. Rose will do almost anything to make a few dollars beyond embarrassment. His offensive and abrasive language is used to gain more attention and eventually money. However, when it comes to baseball, the 17-time all star knows what he is talking about. Rose should be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. That is a subject for another day.

