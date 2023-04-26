Why Are Sonny Gray And Joey Gallo Killing It Vs The NY Yankees?

The New York Yankees are off to a decent start in the 2023 Major League Baseball season so far. They currently sit at 13-10 but are fourth place in a loaded division in the American League East. The worst record is the Boston Red Sox who are playing .500 baseball and the Orioles, Rays, and Blue Jays are all playing well too. The Yankees lost on Tuesday night at the Minnesota Twins and have now lost two straight and their offense has struggled in both. But two former Yankees really hurt the Bronx Bombers last night.

That would be Joey Gallo and Sonny Gray. Gallo launched a homerun off of Jhonny Brito and Sonny Gray pitched seven shutout innings and is one of the best pitchers in all of the MLB with a sub one ERA. It really is funny how it works as these guys couldn't perform under the bright lights of New York, yet are thriving in a smaller sports market.

MJ and I discussed this earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. We both agree that these two could cause the Yankees problems for years to come as they might have a little extra chip on their shoulder toward the fanbase for how they treated them for not performing well. Below is our full conversation on this.

The Yankees will be fine this season as there are way too many games left but they need to seriously get their starting pitching figured out because outside of Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, they really have nobody. The offense and the bats need to wake up too.

