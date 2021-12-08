Pfizer Says COVID Booster Offers Protection Against Omicron

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, AP Medical Writer

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes.

They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.

The companies said two doses still may protect against severe illness, but they are working to develop an omicon-specific vaccine in case it's needed.

They announced the findings Wednesday in a press release. The data is preliminary and hasn't undergone scientific review.

