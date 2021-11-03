Hunter shot and now the New York Department of Conservation Division of Law Enforcement need your help identifying the gunman!

Imagine you head out solo or with a group of hunters to see what you can score on a pheasant outing. There you are, out in nature with friends, plotting your game plan and next thing you know "POP"! You've been shot by another hunter!

Get our free mobile app

That is what happened late last week when a pheasant hunter was in the woods at Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area in Erie County. Walking along and the next thing he knew he was hit with pellets from a round discharged by a fellow pheasant hunter.

Officers from the New York Department of Conservation Division of Law Enforcement interviewed the victim not long after the incident and even though the victim spoke with the shooter he was unable to obtain the man's name or contact information. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This is where you may be able to help. If you were there and saw anything that could help identify the shooter with any information about this incident or the identity of the second hunter, contact DEC's Division of Law Enforcement at 716-851-7050, Ext. 5.

Here are some hunting safety tip and reminders to keep in mind this and every season.

Assume every gun is loaded;

Control the muzzle. Point your gun in a safe direction;

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire;

Be sure of your target and beyond;

Wear hunter orange or pink, required in some instances.

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.

The Most Dangerous Animals In New York State The most dangerous and even deadly animals and insects in New York State.