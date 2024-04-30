Photos: NYPD Takes Back Control of Columbia University

A huge contingency of police officers in New York City moved in on Columbia University on the upper west side of the city Tuesday night, to regain control of a portion of the campus that had been overtaken by Palestinian protesters.

Dozens of protesters were arrested by police, many of whom were not affiliated with the university according a statement by Columbia. Hundreds more were not arrested, but were swept off the campus and away from entrances - as long as they agreed to disperse and follow instructions from police.

Columbia officials say the school was making progress with protesters, and students who erected an encampment on Lewisohn Lawn, outside Lewisohn Hall. However, talks were shut down after protesters escalated the protest, overtaking Hamilton Hall, and preventing the function of the University. Students were warned on Tuesday if they didn't retreat from the building, they would face suspension or expulsion.

University officials say the decision was made Tuesday morning to call in NYPD for assistance after protestors took over Hamilton Hall, dubbing it Hind's Hall, named after a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli military back in January. The University said that the protesters vandalized the building, broke windows, and threatened security, which forced them to treat the matter as criminal.

Protesters have been demanding that Columbia remove education programs in Israel, and divest from companies that do business with Israel. Columbia University says it will not give in to the protester's demands.

By 11 p.m., New York Police reported that the University campus had been cleared of the protesters, and dozens of people had been arrested. No serious injuries have been reported by police at time of publication.

