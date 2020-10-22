Picente Appoints Oneida County Police Reform Committee

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has announced his appointments to County’s Police Reform Committee.

The 13-member committee was formed to comply with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order, directing local governments to perform a comprehensive review of current police policies, procedures and practices.

The county group is tasked with developing a plan to improve those aspects in a manner that addresses the particular needs of communities served by the Oneida County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s Offices.

A plan must be adopted by April 1st of next year.

The committee members are:

• Anthony J. Picente Jr., Oneida County Executive

• Arthur Atkins, Pastor of Rome Wesleyan Church

• Shelly Callahan, Executive Director of The Center

• Gerald Fiorini, Chairman of the Oneida County Board of Legislators

• Wendy Goetz, Executive Director of the Rescue Mission

• Dietra Harvey, Utica’s Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative Administrator for United Way of the Mohawk Valley

• Robert Maciol, Oneida County Sheriff

• Sonia Martinez, Executive Director of the Mohawk Valley Latino Association

• Scott McNamara, Oneida County District Attorney

• Frank Nebush, Oneida County Public Defender

• Jacqueline Nelson, President of the Rome NAACP

• Jim Plumley, Owner of Carpenter’s Paint & Hardware

• Dianne Stancato, Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA Mohawk Valley

“The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is an accredited law enforcement agency that is held to the highest standards and serves our communities with great dedication and respect,” Picente said. “Together with the law enforcement arm of the District Attorney’s Office, these two entities have always secured the safety of our residents and ensured that justice is equally served. I am certain that together with Sheriff Maciol and District Attorney McNamara and the esteemed leaders that have been assembled in this committee, we will strengthen their policies and procedures even further for the benefit of all of our people.”