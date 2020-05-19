It was a mild day when it comes to COVID-19 numbers in Oneida County. Picente opened the press briefing by thanking all EMS workers for their service, especially during these trying times. He also declared this week EMS Week in Oneida County.

Picente also ran down today's numbers and statistics before addressing the next phase of reopening in the Mohawk Valley.

6 New Positive Cases - 781 Total

0 Deaths

30 County Residents Hospitalized In The County, 6 Outside

24 In MVHS & 6 In Rome Memorial

335 Active Cases

411 Resolved

6,368 People Tested

Picente says the 6 counties that make up the Mohawk Valley are indeed still on track to reach phase 2 reopening by the June 1st goal date. Certain criteria, like in phase one, need to be met before the businesses permitted in this next phase can proceed. They will have guidelines put in place by the state in order to meet those guidelines. That process will be certified through Empire State Development.

Picente also announced, a day after announcing the closing of the beach at Sylvan Beach, that county operated beaches in Trenton and Boonville will also be closed for the entire summer season. Picente says, "When you eliminate things like concessions, public restrooms and picnic areas it makes things difficult for potential beach goers."