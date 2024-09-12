Plate Night Food Show- Pork Rib Eye With Shrimp Dish

Watch this episode of Plate Night with Bill Keeler for great recipe ideas for fall and winter and get ready to be inspired to visit Mr. G's to taste the great food.

Chef Christopher Mac Leman at Mr. G's Restaurant at Vernon Downs in Vernon, NY has come up with some great dishes using pork rib eye, shrimp, sweet potato, apples and believe it or not, sauerkraut. You should know in advance, the Apple Sauerkraut is an amazing dish that tastes nothing like traditional sauerkraut. Watch the episode to find out why...

Here's the lineup of dishes and sides he makes in the episode:

Lemon Garlic Shrimp spinach and french bread

Grilled Pork Rib Eye served with Vanilla Mashed Sweet Potato and Apple Sauerkraut

_____________________________________________________________________________

The lemon garlic shrimp appetizer on the menu at Mr. G's Restaurant at Vernon Downs in Vernon, NY. This dish is included in the Plate Night episode from November of 2014. (Photo by Phil Creighton / WIBX) The lemon garlic shrimp appetizer on the menu at Mr. G's Restaurant at Vernon Downs in Vernon, NY. This dish is included in the Plate Night episode from November of 2014. (Photo by Phil Creighton / WIBX) loading...

_____________________________________________________________________________

loading...

Chef Leman has brought to Mr. G’s a flavor that blends the New York City Metropolitan taste with a California Coastal tang. As Chef de Cuisine, he's in the process of developing Mr. G’s identity via his creativeness and originality. He's a great chef and his dishes are seasonal and amazingly creative.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Want the recipes for these dishes? click here

Learn more about Chef Christopher Mac Leman click here

_____________________________________________________________________________

If you haven't thought about Vernon Downs for dinner recently, you might want to reconsider with Mr. G's, located inside the hotel. The fall menu is brand new and Chef Leman will make it a delicious culinary experience.

Courtesy of Mr G's Restaurant Courtesy of Mr G's Restaurant loading...

Mr. G's at Vernon Downs

Hours: Wed. & Thurs.: 5:00pm-9:30pm 4229 STUHLMAN ROAD • VERNON, NEW YORK 13476 • 877-88-VERNON

(1-877-888-3766)

website: click here

<img class="size-medium wp-image-427842" title="Prok Rib Eye" src="https://townsquare.media/site/41/files/2014/11/Mr-G-2-plate-21-300x168.png" alt="" width="300" height="168" /> Pork Rib Eye with mashed vanilla sweet potato and apple sauerkraut. Plate Night, November 2014. (Photo by Phil Creighton / WIBX)