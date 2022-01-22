Police: Brothers in Crime Arrested, Accused of Multiple Break-ins

Two brothers are under arrest following an investigation into several break-ins that have taken place in Delaware County.

New York State Police say 42-year-old Nehemiah A. Clark and 40-year-old Jeremiah A. Clark, both from Grand Gorge, New York, were arrested on January 14, 2022.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Margaretville executed a search warrant and found more than two dozen items that they say were stolen. Items ranged from tools and equipment to sports items.

No injuries were reported as a result of the arrests. New York State Police have been investigating a series of break-ins for several months and not all may be related to this latest arrest.

Nehemiah Clark and Jeremiah Clark each face the following charges:

Burglary in the 3rd Degree (Class D felony, two counts)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree (Class E felony, two counts)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Following arraignment, Jeremiah Clark was released on his own recognizance. State Police say that he has additional charges pending from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. Nehemiah Clark was sent to the Delaware County Jail.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office and the Roxbury Constable assisted New York State Police in their investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from local authorities and the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

