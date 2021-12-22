Police: Girlfriend of Utica Bus Driver Had Shotgun at School

The suspected partner of a school bus employee in Utica is under arrest for allegedly having a shotgun on school grounds.

According to the Utica Police Department the Utica City School District (UCSD) Director of Security notified police on Friday, December 17, 2021 that someone may have had a firearm at Proctor High School.

The School Resource Officer from the Oneida County Sheriff's Department who was assigned to the BOCES at Middle Settlement Road had initially received the information which was conveyed to UCSD security. Assistance was then requested from Utica Police School Resource Officers assigned to Proctor High School. In addition, members of UPD's Criminal Investigations Division were called upon to help investigate the incident.

In a written release Utica Police stated the following:

"...(It) was learned that while students were on a bus in the rear of Proctor High School awaiting transport to BOCES they witnessed an individual in a white sedan possess what they believed to be a firearm.

It was ultimately learned that a female had arrived at the rear of Proctor High School to meet her significant other who was employed with Durham Bus Company, and during the time she was there the students witnessed the firearm."

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Kathleen Goering. Authorities say that "...it was determined that she did in fact possess an unloaded black shotgun in the front compartment of her vehicle." She is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

Kathleen Goering Photo Credit: Utica Police Department December 2021

The UPD retrieved and secured the shotgun and has made the following statement:

"At no time was this weapon threatened or displayed in any manner which immediately placed any students in danger and we commend the students who notified BOCES staff upon their arrival."

WIBX has reached out to National Express, the parent company of Durham Student Services - the bus operator contracted with the UCSD - for a comment. Because of the late hour of this posting no comment has yet been received. This is a developing story and WIBX will update information as soon as it is available.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

