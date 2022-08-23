Police are asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects in several robberies.

The Rome Police Department says that the burglaries occurred at several commercial establishments throughout August 2022. In one case the suspect is accused of taking a jar that police say was clearly marked for "Donations" from the Rome Capitol Theatre.

In each of the individual incidents highlighted below the Rome Police Department says, "during the late night into the early morning hours [the] suspect(s) forced entry into the establishment by either breaking a window or pushing in an air conditioning unit. Once inside, the suspects removed merchandise from inside, and either took cash from the cash register or took the cash register itself."

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 officers were called to Copper City Smoke and Beverage located at 218 South James Street after the suspect or suspects allegedly broke the glass in the front door and gained entry inside of the building.

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 the suspect or suspects are reported to have gained access to the inside of Luigi's Italian Cuisine located at 421 North James Street by pushing in an air conditioning unit.

Two days later, on Friday, August 19, 2022 the suspect/s gained entry to the Rome Dairy Mart at 603 North James Street after police say they broke the front door.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 two locations were allegedly hit by the suspect/s in this case. A burglary occurred at the Rome Habib Market at 301 Lawrence Street after the front door was damaged. That same evening the Rome Capitol Theatre at 220 West Dominick Street was broken into when the suspect/s allegedly broke out the glass in the front door.

No physical injuries have been reported as the businesses were unoccupied at the time of the break-ins.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or suspects in this case is asked to call the Rome Police Department's TIPS line at: (315) 339.7744.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

