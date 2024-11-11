Police: Instead of Stamps, Upstate NY Postal Worker Selling Crack Cocaine

Police in one Upstate New York village have arrested a postal worker who they say, instead of doing the business of the United States Postal Service as the busy holiday season approaches, was allegedly selling crack cocaine.

Police in the Village of Herkimer say that after conducting a lengthy investigation in conjunction with the USPS Office of Inspector General, they arrested 33-year-old Jaquan Brown of Rome in the parking lot of the Herkimer Post Office on Thursday, November 7th, 2024.

According to a police report, Brown was charged with 3 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (crack cocaine). Police say that the alleged sales were all conducted while Brown was on-duty over the past few months at the Post Office in Herkimer. It's not clear what Brown's position was or what his duties were at the Herkimer Post Office.

credit: Herkimer Police credit: Herkimer Police loading...

Herkimer PD says that with the assistance of the NYSP K9 Unit and members of the NYSP Special Investigations Unit, a search warrant, issued by the US Attorney’s Office, was executed on Brown’s vehicle. At the conclusion of the search, police say Brown was found to be in possession of 7 grams of crack cocaine, which resulted in an additional charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Brown was arraigned in Herkimer County Court before Herkimer County Judge John Crandall, and was released on his own recognizance, according to police.

Police say there may be more to come with this case. They say with information learned throughout the investigation, as well as during the arrest, additional arrests are pending.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Herkimer Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

.

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol