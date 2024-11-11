Police: Instead of Stamps, Upstate NY Postal Worker Selling Crack Cocaine
Police in one Upstate New York village have arrested a postal worker who they say, instead of doing the business of the United States Postal Service as the busy holiday season approaches, was allegedly selling crack cocaine.
Police in the Village of Herkimer say that after conducting a lengthy investigation in conjunction with the USPS Office of Inspector General, they arrested 33-year-old Jaquan Brown of Rome in the parking lot of the Herkimer Post Office on Thursday, November 7th, 2024.
According to a police report, Brown was charged with 3 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (crack cocaine). Police say that the alleged sales were all conducted while Brown was on-duty over the past few months at the Post Office in Herkimer. It's not clear what Brown's position was or what his duties were at the Herkimer Post Office.
Herkimer PD says that with the assistance of the NYSP K9 Unit and members of the NYSP Special Investigations Unit, a search warrant, issued by the US Attorney’s Office, was executed on Brown’s vehicle. At the conclusion of the search, police say Brown was found to be in possession of 7 grams of crack cocaine, which resulted in an additional charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.
Brown was arraigned in Herkimer County Court before Herkimer County Judge John Crandall, and was released on his own recognizance, according to police.
Police say there may be more to come with this case. They say with information learned throughout the investigation, as well as during the arrest, additional arrests are pending.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Herkimer Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
