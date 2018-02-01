Police Looking For Suspect in ‘Potting Shed Antiques’ Burglary
The Whitesboro Police Department is investigating the burglary of 'The Potting Shed Antiques.'
According to police, at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday an individual broke into the shop and stole a number of items.
The Whitesboro Police are asking for the public's help to identify the person of interest. You can see a number of photos of the suspect below.
Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact the Whitesboro Police Department at 315-736-1944. All calls may be kept confidential.