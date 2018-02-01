Police Looking For Suspect in &#8216;Potting Shed Antiques&#8217; Burglary

Whitesboro Police Department

The Whitesboro Police Department is investigating the burglary of 'The Potting Shed Antiques.'

According to police, at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday an individual broke into the shop and stole a number of items.

The Whitesboro Police are asking for the public's help to identify the person of interest. You can see a number of photos of the suspect below.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact the Whitesboro Police Department at 315-736-1944. All calls may be kept confidential.

