Authorities are asking for your help finding a hiker who went missing in Essex County.

Forest rangers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and New York State Police are actively searching for 61-year-old Thomas A. Howard of Westport, Connecticut.

Police say Howard began a hiking trip on Friday, March 11, 2022 near Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, New York.

Mount Colden, North Elba, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022 Mount Colden, North Elba, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022 loading...

Mount Colden, located within the Adirondack Mountains, is known for its Trap Dike which runs along the middle of the mountain.

He was reported missing to authorities after he failed to return from his trip by March 16, 2022.

It was not immediately clear if Howard was travelling with anyone at any point during his hike.

Thomas Howard Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (March 2022) Thomas Howard Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (March 2022) loading...

Thomas Howard is described as standing six feet, one inch tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing a long, red jacket, gray boots, and snow shoes. His last known location, according to police, was at the Marcy Dam lean-to.

Anyone with information on his last known whereabouts, or with information that may be helpful to this investigation, is asked to call State Police Troop B at: (518) 891.2000, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in Ray Brook at: (518) 891.0235, or local authorities.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

