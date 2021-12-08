Police: Rochester Man Leads Police on a Chase, Crashes into Another Car
A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after police say he drove away from a traffic stop and led police on a chase that ended in a crash last night.
New York State Police say they initially stopped the driver on Mount Read Boulevard in Rochester at approximately 9:41pm on December 7, 2021 for “multiple traffic violations.” During the stop the trooper requested the driver’s license and the driver refused to provide the ID. After the trooper asked for the ID again police say the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Sharell B. Brown from Rochester, put the car in drive and drove away from the trooper who was able to get into his patrol car and begin pursuing Brown. It is believed that the vehicle was travelling east on Route 31 before the driver turned southbound onto Glide Street, then ran a red light at the intersection of Glide Street and Buffalo Road, and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.
The trooper was able to take Brown into custody following the crash. There were two people inside the vehicle allegedly hit by Brown’s. both were taken to the hospital with “minor injuries” according to police.
The NYSP says that Brown was in possession of a loaded .38 special revolver handgun, metal knuckles, 106 Suboxone strips, 14.5 grams of cocaine, and extendable baton, as well as “multiple bags of brown and white unknown powders.”
Brown is being charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (loaded firearm)
- 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree
- Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree
- Unlawful Fleeing
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree
- 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for information purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]