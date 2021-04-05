Police Say Man Used Fake Bar Codes To Steal From Home Depot

A Syracuse man has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from several Home Depot stores.

State Police say 37-year old Jeffery Gordon was creating bar codes for lower amount items, scanning the fake bar codes at the self-checkout and paying the lower prices.

Police say Gordon did it 28 times from November 2020 to February of this year in Dewitt, Camillus, Clay, Cicero, Auburn and Watertown.

The total amount of the thefts is about $10,000.

Gordon is charged with three counts of grand larceny and one count of petty larceny.