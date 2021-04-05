Police Say Man Used Fake Bar Codes To Steal From Home Depot
A Syracuse man has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from several Home Depot stores.
State Police say 37-year old Jeffery Gordon was creating bar codes for lower amount items, scanning the fake bar codes at the self-checkout and paying the lower prices.
Police say Gordon did it 28 times from November 2020 to February of this year in Dewitt, Camillus, Clay, Cicero, Auburn and Watertown.
The total amount of the thefts is about $10,000.
Gordon is charged with three counts of grand larceny and one count of petty larceny.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.