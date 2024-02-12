Police Searching for This Man Who Might Have a Child With Him
Police are looking for a local man on a city warrant, among other possible charges, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police Criminal Investigations Unit.
34-year-old Martin O. Pope Jr. of Oneida is wanted on a warrant issued in Oneida City Court on a charge of Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree. Burgess says additional charges might be pending and it's believed that Pope may have fled to Pennsylvania in a stolen vehicle and he might have one of his children with him.
If you have any information about Pope's whereabouts, please deliver your tip via Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers using the information below.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Martin O. Pope Jr
DOB: 9/14/1989
Descriptors: Caucasian male, 5’9”, 200 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes
Last known address: 117 Main St, Apt 1, Oneida, NY 13421
•Possibly fled to PA in stolen vehicle.
•Possibly has one of his children with him
Charges:
•Warrant issued on 2/6/24 for Criminal Contempt 1st
•Possibly other charges pending as well
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Pope, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
