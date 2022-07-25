A man is recovering from injuries after a shooting on Saturday.

When they arrived, officers from the Utica Police Department found the male victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police say his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

According to a written release from the Utica Police Department, the victim was sitting in his car at approximately 12:35am on Saturday, July 23, 2022 when a suspect – identified in a written release from the UPD only as “a party wearing dark clothing approached and fired rounds at him striking him once.”

The incident took place on the 1500 block of Neilson Street near Arthur Street.

The suspect ran east from the scene through yards in the neighborhood. No other information has yet been released by police.

The victim was brought to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital by the Utica Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Inside Matt Damon's $8.5M Colonial Mansion 90 Mins from Albany