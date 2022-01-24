Police: Truck with 100 Monkeys Crashes, Some of Them Missing

Story by: The Associated Press

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police say a truck carrying about 100 monkeys has been involved in a crash in Pennsylvania and authorities are searching for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item that the truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck Friday afternoon in Montour County.

She said the truck had been on its way to a lab.

Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police. It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.

