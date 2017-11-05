Internet sensation Hannah Stone of Whitesboro, who had nearly 400,000 followers on the live streaming social media site YouNow has died, just two weeks before her 17th birthday.

According to her obituary, Stone passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse with her family by her side, on Thursday. The Daily Mail has reported that she died of an apparent suicide.

Stone, who was born in Lowville and living with her family in Whitesboro, was a rising star in the social media world with thousands of followers on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and YouNow, where she would regularly perform covers of popular songs as well as songs she wrote. She attended Whitesboro schools.

Stone was the daughter of Leonard and Angela (Blair) Stone of Whitesboro. According to her obituary:

"She was a very talented musician with thousands of followers on the popular media site, YouNow. But with all her fame and popularity, she was most importantly a little sister to her loving brother Garrett. She is survived by her parents, Leonard and Angela, Whitesboro, brother, Garrett (Fiancee, Jordan), sister, Brittany; maternal grandparents, Ben and Debbie Blair, Lowville and Diane and John Bradish, Whitesboro; paternal grandmother, Mary Stone and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased her paternal grandfather, Robert Stone. Hannah’s family would like to thank her family, close friends and her fans, the “Fannah’s”.

Her fans were referred to as "Fannahs."

iamhannahstoneofficially on do not disturb mode from now on👌🏽😉 #unbothered

Funeral services will be held on Monday from St. Paul’s Church at 11:30 am, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Wood Road in Whitesboro.

Watch some of Hannah's performances on YouTube below.

