Possible COVID Exposure At Yellow Brick Road Casino

The Madison County Health Department is reporting a potential public exposure to COVID-19 at the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango.

Officials say the person who tested positive for coronavirus visited the casino on October 11th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

They were wearing a mask.

Anyone who visited the casino during that date and time should self-monitor for symptoms through October 25th.

Madison County is teaming up with SUNY Upstate to host diagnostic mobile testing clinics.

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Location: Cazenovia Library, Lower Back Parking Lot, Riverside Drive (off Mill Street)

Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Location: 138 North Court Street, Madison County Complex Parking Lot

Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling (315) 464-2582.