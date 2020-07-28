Potential Public Exposure To COVID-19 In Madison County

The Madison County Health Department is reporting a potential public exposure to coronavirus.

Members of the public who visited the Walmart on Genesee Street in Oneida on July 17th from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 to develop through July 31.

Officials say the infected person was wearing a face covering while in Walmart.

Symptoms to look for include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or unable to catch your breath.

If you develop any of these symptoms, stay home and call your doctor to find out if you should get tested.