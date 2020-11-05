Potential Public Exposures To COVID-19 In Madison County

The Madison County Health Department is reporting several potential public exposures to COVID-19.

The exposures took place at Aldi in Cazenovia, Walmart in Oneida, the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango and the Lowe’s in Oneida.

Officials say the infected individuals were wearing masks.

Aldi

Address: 120 Nelson St, Cazenovia, NY 13035

Time and Date of exposure: October 30, 2020 between 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM

Wore Mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to November 13, 2020

Walmart

Address: 2024 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421

Time and Date of exposure: October 26, 2020 between 6:00 PM and 6:30 PM

Wore Mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to November 9, 2020

Yellow Brick Road Casino

Address: 800 W Genesee St, Chittenango, NY 13037

Time and Date of exposure: November 2, 2020 between 6:30 AM and 3:30 PM

Wore Mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to November 16, 2020

Lowes

Address: 1200 Lowe's Dr, Oneida, NY 13421

Time and Date of exposure:

October 26, 2020 between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM

October 28, 2020 between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM

October 29, 2020 between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM

October 30, 2020 between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM

Wore Mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to November 13, 2020

Members of the public who visited those locations at those times and dates should self-monitor for symptoms.