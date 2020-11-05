Potential Public Exposures To COVID-19 In Madison County
The Madison County Health Department is reporting several potential public exposures to COVID-19.
The exposures took place at Aldi in Cazenovia, Walmart in Oneida, the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango and the Lowe’s in Oneida.
Officials say the infected individuals were wearing masks.
Aldi
Address: 120 Nelson St, Cazenovia, NY 13035
Time and Date of exposure: October 30, 2020 between 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM
Wore Mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to November 13, 2020
Walmart
Address: 2024 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421
Time and Date of exposure: October 26, 2020 between 6:00 PM and 6:30 PM
Wore Mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to November 9, 2020
Yellow Brick Road Casino
Address: 800 W Genesee St, Chittenango, NY 13037
Time and Date of exposure: November 2, 2020 between 6:30 AM and 3:30 PM
Wore Mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to November 16, 2020
Lowes
Address: 1200 Lowe's Dr, Oneida, NY 13421
Time and Date of exposure:
October 26, 2020 between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM
October 28, 2020 between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM
October 29, 2020 between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM
October 30, 2020 between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM
Wore Mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to November 13, 2020
Members of the public who visited those locations at those times and dates should self-monitor for symptoms.