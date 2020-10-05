Potential Public Exposures To COVID-19 In Madison County

The Madison County Health Department has confirmed that a patron who visited the Point Place Casino in Bridgeport has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say the individual visited the casino on September 25th from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. and on September 26th from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The person was wearing a mask.

Member of the public who visited the Point Place Casino on those dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms through October 8th or 9th.

If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing.

In the event of an emergency, please call 911.