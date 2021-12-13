Utility workers are working around the clock to try to restore power to the almost 215,000 people who are dealing with weekend power outages after a storm swept through the Northeast. The storm carried with it winds of up to 80 mph.

As of this morning (Monday, December 13, 2021) more than 40,000 customers are still without power.

According to National Grid the storm was responsible for 225 broken utility poles and 100 damaged transformers.

A current map of outages can be found at National Grid’s Central Outage Map.

Hardest hit from an outage standpoint are the Lake Erie and Lake Ontario regions, including Erie, Genessee, Niagara, Oswego, Lewis, and Saint Lawrence counties.

To report an outage visit: Report or Check an Outage Map.

In areas hardest hit National Grid is offering customers dry ice and bottled water today from 12:00noon to 4:00pm. Staff will also educate customers on the safe handling of dry ice. Customers are asked to bring a small cooler or shopping bag to carry the ice.

Central New York Dry Ice and Bottled Water Locations:

Franklin County

Paul Smiths- Gabriels Volunteer Fire Department

68 State Route 86

Gabriels, NY 12939

Lewis County

Jefferson Community College Extension Campus

7395 East Rd,

Lowville, NY 13367

St. Lawrence County

Canton Fire Department

77 Riverside Drive

Canton, NY 13617

Jefferson County

Watertown CitiBus Garage

544 Newell St

Watertown, NY 13601

Oswego County

Oswego Fire Dept (back parking lot)

35 East Seneca Street

Oswego, NY 13126

Western New York Dry Ice and Bottled Water Locations:

Genesee County

City of Batavia Fire Department

18 Evans Street

Batavia, NY 14020

Erie County

Town of Amherst Community Center

4255 Harlem Rd.

Amherst, NY 14426

Niagara County

City of Niagara Falls

Firehouse #8

320 Hyde Park Boulevard

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Residents are sked to steer clear of downed power lines and electrical equipment. If drivers notice faulty equipment that is not being addressed they are asked to call National Grid at: (800) 867.5222 or text: "OUT" to 64743.

