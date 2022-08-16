Fatal Crash in Lee Center Under Investigation After Woman’s Car Slams into Utility Pole, Tree

A fatal crash in Oneida County is under investigation.

Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were called to Skinner Road near Brookfield Road in the town of Lee, New York at approximately 7:00am on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 after receiving notification about a single car crash.

Skinner Road and Brookfield Road in Lee Center, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2009) via Google Maps (August 2022) Skinner Road and Brookfield Road in Lee Center, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2009) via Google Maps (August 2022) loading...

According to a written release from Sheriff Rob Maciol, when deputies arrived they learned "that a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by a Shirley A. Fox, 61, was traveling east bound on Brookfield Road when her vehicle left the roadway and entered the north shoulder of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, Fox’s vehicle struck a utility pole causing extensive damage to the pole and vehicle. Fox’s vehicle then continued to travel east on Brookfield Road before entering a yard and striking a tree which stopped the vehicle."

Emergency responders from the Lee Center Fire Department were at the scene as well, and performed lifesaving measures on Fox but were unable to revive her. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Because the crash involved damage to a utility pole, National Grid assisted at the scene as well.

The road was closed for several hours pending the completion of authorities' investigation and necessary repairs by National Grid.

It is not yet known what caused Fox's vehicle to leave the roadway. At this time is not believed that any other vehicles were involved, however the investigation is continuing.

No other physical injuries were reported.

Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

