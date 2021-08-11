Pregnant? The CDC Recommends You Get Vaccinated – Here’s Why

Past guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention "encouraged" pregnant women to get the vaccine to prevent getting the virus - it wasn't a full recommendation. With the spread of the Delta variant, and accompanying data, it is now being fully recommended.

According to NBC News, hospitals in hot spots across the nation are seeing "disturbing numbers" of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

Pregnant women who become infected with the coronavirus face elevated risks for complications including intensive-care hospitalization, premature births and death.

‘’The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people,’’ CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

What Exactly Does The Data Show?

2,500 women who received the vaccine participated in the research. According to the CDC, no increased risks of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. The analysis found a miscarriage rate of around 13 percent, within the normal range.

The recommendation from the CDC essentially mirrors what many obstetrician groups have been saying regarding vaccines. And, the recommendation for vaccination also applies to anyone currently breastfeeding and those looking to become pregnant in the near future.

The CDC says pregnant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. Despite this, vaccine rates are low. Data shows that around 23% of pregnant women have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

Although pregnant women were not included in studies that led to authorization of COVID vaccines, experts say real-world experience in tens of thousands of women shows that the shots are safe for them and that when given during pregnancy may offer some protection to newborns.

If you haven't gotten your vaccine yet and you're interested in making an appointment, you can visit Vaccines.gov to find a location near you, then call or visit their website to make an appointment.

