Primary Urgent Care in Utica, Herkimer Offering Antibody Testing

If you think you've already had COVID-19 and recovered but don't know for sure, Primary Urgent Care offices in Hekimer and South Utica will begin offering antibody tests on Monday.

The serological test is available for those who've had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and who have been recovered from those symptoms for more than two weeks, officials said in a news release.

''Primary Urgent Care is not testing for people with current COVID-19 symptoms,'' the release said.

No appointment or doctor's prescription is needed. There is a cost associated with the antibody testing, which can be billed through insurance or self pay. Results are expected within one to three days, officials said.

Also, Primary Urgent Care officials noted in the release, ''Tests are not yet approved by the FDA but are being offered by LabCorp in accordance with the public health emergency guidance issued by the FDA on March 16.''

