As we continue to move through the phases of reopening in New York State it is critical that the region continue to make COVID-19 testing readily available. Now there is another option for testing.

One option for diagnostic testing is at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, NY. Basically anyone who is experiencing symptoms or may be asymptomatic can get a test at that location, organized by the New York State Department of Health. Now, a local Urgent Care is offering testing at both of their locations.

Primary Urgent Care in Utica and Herkimer has been offering residents the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies, but now they are offering a diagnostic test for employees returning to work in phases 2-4. The main goal of the testing at Primary Urgent Care is for people re-entering the workplace. Another benefit of the PCR COVID-19 testing at Primary is that it's a rapid test. The time the test is administered to the time you get results is approximately 15 minutes. This is a critical resource for several workers in various fields of employment. The best part about these tests is you don't need an appointment or referral from a doctor.

Primary Urgent Care locations are not only offering back-to-work exams, with COVID-19 testing, they continue to provide immediate care for other illnesses and injuries. Officials from Primary Urgent Care say they have taken the following steps to ensure patient safety.

Additional hand sanitizing Stations

Enhanced cleaning standards. All rooms, chairs, computers, door handles and surfaces are disinfected between patients. Rearranged waiting rooms that adhere to social distancing practices.

Providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for our staff, as well as patients in need. Masks must be worn by all staff, patients, and visitors.

Added telemedicine services to ensure our providers are available for those who need or prefer to receive care from home.

Back to Work Physicals, including Covid-19 antibody testing.

Primary Urgent Care is open 7 days a week from 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM at both their Herkimer and Utica locations. If you feel like you should be tested or need more information call them at either location or visit PrimaryUrgentCare.com.