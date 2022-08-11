Punch and Grab: Woman Arrested After Alleged Incident in Utica

An Oneida County woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged theft and assault that took place in July.

According to a written release from the Utica Police Department, the female suspect was accused of punching a victim in the face and stealing the victim's wallet.

Police say an investigation from the incident, as well as assistance from the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center, led the Criminal Investigations Division to

the discovery of surveillance video that enabled them to make a positive identification of the suspect as 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer of Utica.

The UPD says that there was also an outstanding warrant for Schaffer's arrest on a charge of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Jessica Schaffer Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) Jessica Schaffer Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) loading...

Police say that she was found at a location on the 500 block of Plant Street and was taken into custody without incident.

No additional physical injuries were reported.

Schaffer is charged with the following:

Robbery in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (from the warrant)

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Renting Out His $10 Million California Home The rental costs over $30,000 a month.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.