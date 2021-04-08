Put Down Your Phone, State Police To Target Distracted Drivers

State Police and local law enforcement are kicking off an initiative today targeting distracted driving.

The “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign will run through April 12.

Law enforcement throughout the state will be stepping up patrols during next week.

"As we saw with the tragic death of Trooper Joe Gallagher, distracted driving can have deadly consequences, and it will not be tolerated in the State of New York," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "New York has proudly led the way in combatting distracted driving by becoming the first state in the nation to prohibit the use of cell phones and have since continued our efforts to ensure the safety of all on the road. Today and always, I urge everyone to do their part to drive responsibly and help save lives."

Trooper Joe Gallagher died last month from injuries sustained in 2017 when he was struck by a vehicle.

The motorist was distracted by texting on a cellphone.

Nearly 2,900 tickets were issued for distracted driving in New York during last year’s enforcement campaign in October.

April marks Distracted Driving Awareness month nationwide.