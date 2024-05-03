Rabbi Didy Waks of Clinton Denounces Protests on College Campuses

Rabbi Didy Waks, of the Chabad of Clinton, denounced the protests on college campuses around the country as antisemitic while appearing on WIBX's Keeler Show.

"It's hard to believe it's just anti-war. I actually mourn every death of a Palestinian," said Rabbi Waks. "But I didn't hear any of those people mourn October 7th, or the outrage over the mass rape, by the murder and everything that went on there," he said.

"I'm not an expert on free speech. But everyone knows there is a line where it crosses into intimidation and harassment...and I don't know where that line is. But, I do know anti-semitism when I smell it," Waks said.

Waks and his family operate Chabad of Clinton, which while not affiliated with Hamilton College, the Chabad Community on Campus is a separate student organization that is recognized by Hamilton College.

According to the organization's website:

"Chabad is a warm and engaging community offering programs to students at Hamilton College and the local Jewish population. Students need a home-away-from-home, a place to enjoy being Jewish and celebrate their traditions. Chabad is that place for Jewish students at Hamilton College."

"The philosophy of the Chabad of Clinton, is to "invite every Jew, regardless of his or her Jewish background, to become part of a warm community."

"Chabad of Clinton opened its doors in the fall of 2014 and immediately began offering social, educational, recreational and religious programming for students and faculty at Hamilton College, as well as the local Jewish community."

Didy and his wife Devorah Waks and their two children, Mendel and Yetta, moved to Clinton, to establish a Chabad Center to serve the Jewish community of Hamilton College and the greater Utica area. Since then, they have added three new members to their family - Nissi, Ari and Musya.

Didy grew up in Melbourne, Australia and is the 11th of 17 children.

Watch the entire interview with Didy below, via YouTube.

