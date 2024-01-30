Tennis Legend Venus Williams to Speak at Hamilton College This Spring

One of the most famous American athletes of all time is taking time out of her busy schedule to speak to Central New Yorkers at a free, public event.

Tennis Legend

Venus Williams is arguably one of the greatest tennis players of all time and fans of hers will get to meet her in a few months. Williams is coming to Hamilton College as part of their Sacerdote Great Names series and will host a free, public event at the Margaret Bundy Scott Field House on April 18.

While the event is no-cost, attendees will need to sign up for tickets to ensure space for everyone. They are slated to go online on the Hamilton College website later next month.

Venus has seven Grand Slam titles to her name, as well as five Wimbledon championships and is a four-time Olympic Gold medalist. She is hailed as being one of the most accomplished and inspiring athletes in sports history.

Venus Williams Clive Brunskill/Allsport loading...

Venus turned professional in 2004 and exploded into the limelight when winning the Wimbledon and US Open titles in 2000 and 2001. She also added an Olympic singles gold to her growing trophy case at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

In February 2002, she became the first African American woman during the Open era to be ranked the singles world No. 1, and was the second of all time behind athlete Althea Gibson.

Venus is known for her power on the court, especially when it comes to her serves and strokes.

Although Venus is known for her athleticism, she is also using her fame to shine a light on mental health issues, of which she is a fierce advocate. She also has helped push the needle when it comes to women's empowerment, equal pay and social justice.

She is the chief brand officer of Asutra, which is a wellness/self-care brand that focuses on organic and natural products. She is also the founder of Happy Viking, a plant-based protein company.

The athlete also penned the best-selling book "Come to Win" and helped executive produce the Oscar-winning film "King Richard," which was about her father's impact on her career.

She also is credited for redefining athlete endorsements and, alongside her sister Serena, helped make the sport of tennis more accessible.

Venus also played against future Grand Slam champ Coco Gauff at the 2019 Wimbledon, a match that has gone on to become both symbolic and legendary for a multitude of reasons.

Why Is She Coming to Central New York

2019 Australian Open - Day 2 Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) loading...

Venus will be speaking at Hamilton College after Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey had to postpone his visit due to a scheduling conflict. The actor will be filming a movie during the time he was originally expected to serve as the next Sacerdote speaker.

The Sacerdote Series was named after the family of Alex Sacerdote, a 1994 Hamilton graduate, who left a significant gift to the college. The series has netted a wide variety of esteemed speakers speakers.

Some of the big-name draws include Tina Fey, Aretha Franklin, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Derek Jeter, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Jon Stewart, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, Jimmy Carter, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Lady Margaret Thatcher, Susan Rice, F.W. de Klerk, and David Cameron.

While Venus Williams will be the next speaker to add her name to the impressive list, representatives from Hamilton College have said they are working to reschedule McConaughey for a future date.

