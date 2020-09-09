Rabid Racoon Found In Marcy

A racoon has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Marcy.

The Oneida County Health Department says one person and two dogs were exposed to the racoon.

The person is receiving post rabies treatment, while the dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccines.

Health Department official says if you see an animal acting strangely or mad, acting shy or drooling and foaming from the mouth, stay away and don’t approach the animal.

For information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our web site at ocgov.net.