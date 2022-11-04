As someone who just recently got married, I am always getting questions about when my husband and I will be expanding our family. While the answer is always the same, it is something that we think about and we have conversations about. I know in my mind I have a few concerns about bringing a life into the world at it's current state. However, that isn't necessarily the case for everyone.

Is New York State the best place to raise a family? Or are the other better states out there when it comes to that? WalletHub recently published their findings on that.

Raising a healthy, stable family sometimes requires moving to a new state. The reasons people choose to move are often similar: career transitions, better schools, financial challenges or a general desire to change settings. Wants and needs don’t always align in a particular state, though.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. Their data set includes things like median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.

So, Where Does The Empire State Rank On The List?

Surprisingly, New York clocks in at number two on the list, behind the state of Massachusetts, for being the best place to raise a family.

So, what are your thoughts? Similarly, the worst place to raise a family in the US is Mississippi. Do you agree with New York being a top place to live?

Here's the top ten, let us know if there's a place you would rather go on our station app:

1 Massachusetts 65.21 2 New York 61.81 3 Vermont 59.15 4 Minnesota 58.79 5 Nebraska 58.49 6 New Hampshire 58.38 7 Connecticut 57.67 8 Washington 57.58 9 North Dakota 57.57 10 New Jersey 57.01

