Refreshing Cocktail Is The Most Popular In New York, Does Anyone Drink It?

When you think of cocktails, this one might just slip your mind. A lot of people in New York drink one.

When you order a cocktail, every bar you go to will have a menu with an endless variety of choices. A lot of places will offer up their unique twist on a classic cocktail like an Old Fashioned or a Manhattan. Some classics though shouldn't be messed with, like for instance, Tom Collins. Another thing about that certain concoction of spirits is that it is refreshing, but not the choice for New York. Or at least not the one that New York has as its most popular.

In Fact, It Isn't Any Of The Ones Mentioned Above

Vodka in shot glasses on rustic wood background a_namenko loading...

Instead in New York, we prefer vodka in our cocktails. No specific brand is shown to be the most popular for the cocktail, but in the United States, it seems Tito's Handmade is the choice. So, vodka? Could it be the tried and true Vodka Martini? Not for us in the Empire State. How about a Moscow Mule? Wrong again.

A Vodka Fizz

Photo by Marc Schulte on Unsplash Photo by Marc Schulte on Unsplash loading...

When talking to someone about this being the most popular cocktail in New York, they responded "Who drinks those???". Well, according to UpgradedPoints.com, a lot of New Yorkers. Every year, something as simple as a favorite cocktail, or most ordered can easily change. Even as seasons change.

As of 2020-2021, New York tended to drink a Vodka Fizz a little more than any other cocktail though.

