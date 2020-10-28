Remington Arms Workers Rally, Brindisi Calls For Investigation

Remington Arms workers and local elected officials held a rally outside the Ilion plant this morning.

585 workers at Remington Arms were terminated on Monday, while the workers were informed that all their benefits and incentives will be terminated effective October 31st.

UMWA Local Union 717 has filed a series of grievances against Remington under the collective bargaining agreement.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi, NY-22 Congressional candidate Claudia Tenney and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon attended the rally.

Brindisi is calling on the National Labor Relations Board to step in and investigate the matter and determine whether the company has engaged in unfair labor practices.

“This decision by Remington is an affront to union jobs everywhere,” Brindisi wrote in a letter to the Board. “While I understand that the UMWA Local Union 717 has already filed a series of grievances under their collective bargaining agreement and that many of these decisions will be made by a bankruptcy court, I believe that the NLRB has a duty to investigate this case on behalf of these workers. This betrayal of the rights their union fought for is unacceptable and cannot stand.”

Tenney told the crowd of workers and their supporters:

“I want to say to the Remington workers – you’ve always had my back and I will always have yours. You have made firearms of the highest craftsmanship for generations and you are the heart of our community. This is a tragedy of epic proportions but we will keep fighting for you, your families, and your rights and we will come out stronger.”

Tenney also says she's spoken to White House officials and they are on top of it.

The UMWA 717 endorsed Tenney for Congress in New York’s 22nd district seat.

photo courtesy of Mark Bedworth